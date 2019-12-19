Wreaths Across America: New Jersey cemetery honors fallen heroes this holiday season

By
SPARTA, New Jersey -- As the holiday festivities approach, families and volunteers across the country have joined Wreaths Across America's mission to honor and remember our country's fallen heroes this holiday season.

Wreaths Across America, a non-profit founded in 2007, honors and raises awareness of the sacrifices of veterans through wreath-laying ceremonies and other events.

At Northern New Jersey's Veterans Memorial Cemetery (NNJVMC), after an entire year of fundraising, families, and volunteers laid wreaths on the graves of their loved ones while saying their names aloud.

This year's proceeds, from the money raised from wreath sales, went towards the organization Pets for Vets, which connects military Veterans with rescued animals.

"You're not decorating a grave, you're remembering people. And we never forget. Even all the ones that never came home, POW's and MIA's. You have to remember and that's what we try to do, to educate everybody on those facts," said John Harrigan, a Vietnam Veteran and founder of the Northern New Jersey's Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

----------

Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya

Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
spartacommunity journalistin our backyardveteranschristmasall goodlocalishbe kindveteranoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Long Island road rage beating leaves 73-year-old hospitalized
Radio host wishes for school shooting to distract from impeachment
Queens subway station reopens after 9-month renovation
Camila Cabello apologizes for racist social media posts
NYPD: Man smashes basement window with rock, rapes woman
Wawa announces data breach, 'potentially all' locations affected: CEO
Elderly killed after being run over by box truck in Brooklyn
Show More
7-year-old in shelter says he's scared of dad in letter to Santa
CT officer chases down, stops runaway SUV headed toward students
NY school bus driver accused of driving drunk with kids on board
5 NJ officials, candidates face political corruption charges
Jeff Van Drew, who voted against impeachment, joining GOP: Trump
More TOP STORIES News