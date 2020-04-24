be localish new york

Cocina Candela is feeding frontline workers the best of Puerto Rican cuisine

MONTCLAIR, New Jersey -- When Kenny Candelaria was forced to close his restaurant due to the coronavirus pandemic, he knew he had to take action.

"I just couldn't see myself at home with my hands crossed. There is something that I can do and what I do best, which is cooking," said Candelaria.

Honoring the traditions of Puerto Rico's gastronomy and with the help of only two employees, Cocina Candela is bringing the savory taste of the island to healthcare workers fighting the virus in hospitals throughout New Jersey.

Despite having to lay off the rest of his staff, Candelaria paid their April rent, provided them with food, and remains hopeful that eventually, he will be able to open his business once again.

"It's the least we can do during these tough times. There are so many ways to help, anything counts," said Candelaria.

