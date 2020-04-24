Cocina Candela is feeding frontline workers the best of Puerto Rican cuisine

"I just couldn't see myself at home with my hands crossed. There is something that I can do and what I do best, which is cooking," said Candelaria.
Honoring the traditions of Puerto Rico's gastronomy and with the help of only two employees, Cocina Candela is bringing the savory taste of the island to healthcare workers fighting the virus in hospitals throughout New Jersey.
Despite having to lay off the rest of his staff, Candelaria paid their April rent, provided them with food, and remains hopeful that eventually, he will be able to open his business once again.
"It's the least we can do during these tough times. There are so many ways to help, anything counts," said Candelaria.
----------
Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Where are the testing centers
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus