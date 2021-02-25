Visit North Street: America's Friendliest Neighborhood

DURHAM, N.C. -- "It's a beautiful picture of what happens when people who the world thinks are really different spend time together, get to know each other."Meet Amy Papinchak and Avery Bond, two young women who became lifelong friends in North Carolina's North Street neighborhood, a community developed for those with disabilities in mind."A couple of families got together and wondered, what if we had this community where our friends and our family members with different disabilities could be at the center of our life together?" said Avery Bond, one of the many individuals who call North Street home.Her best friend Amy has special needs, but the two of them are like sisters.