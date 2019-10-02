Nuyorican Poets Café Gives Voice to Rising Artists

NEW YORK CITY -- In 1973, in a living room in the East Village, a collection of Latino poets, playwrights and musicians founded an iconic New York institution.

More than 40 years later, the Nuyorican Poets Café is still one of the hottest venues in the city.

"This is the soul of New York City," says open mic host Caridad de la Luz. "This is where the truth gets told."

This award-winning venue is a coveted stage for storytellers, emcees, musicians and competitive poetry slam competitions.

Though initially founded for unsung Puerto Rican artists in the city, the scope of the art it showcases has expanded.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east villagenew york citylocalishmy go to
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Vintage WWII plane crashes in fireball at Bradley Airport
Girl attacked by pitbull in Bronx
Bernie Sanders cancels events after being hospitalized
Teen boy rescued from Bronx man's apartment
Search efforts resume after swimmers go missing off Queens beach
Woman sneaks into Bronx Zoo's lion exhibit
Suspect arrested in sucker punch of 71-year-old NYC woman
Show More
62-year-old motorcyclist killed in NY hit and run
New video of man wanted in UWS subway station groping
1 dead, 4 hurt in NJ fire; resident jumps from window to escape
Meghan Markle suing British tabloid over letter to dad
AccuWeather: Record heat before cool down
More TOP STORIES News