New York's Favorite Restaurant for Authentic Punjabi Food

NEW YORK -- "This is the one place I walk in and it feels like home." Popular with New York City taxi drivers, Punjabi Deli is the go-to spot for many Indian-Americans for a chai latte and some homecooked food.

"This is the home-style Indian food. My mother, she used to make food. You are eating this food since you're born the exactly same way," says owner, Kulwinder Singh. He's been serving authentic and fresh vegetarian Punjabi food in the East Village since 1993.


Join the host of Are You Reddy, Pooja Reddy and her friend and fellow-comedian, Usama Siddiquee as they talk about growing up Indian-American, love, and what it means to be a New Yorker.

