Officer Abigail: 6-year-old Becomes Honorary Police Officer

Abigail Arias is 6 years old and fighting a cancer battle once again. A rare kidney cancer in children, is back with a vengeance and this time doctors are telling the family there's no cure. This past December, the Arias family met Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey and they bonded. Abigail told him that when she grows up, she wants to be a police officer. Abigail was sworn in as honorary police officer in Freeport. Now reaching out to help other kids with cancer.
