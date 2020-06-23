localish

OLE Health hosts free food event in California

By Janel Andronico
NAPA, Calif. -- Northern California-based health center, OLE Health believes that everyone regardless of socioeconomic status deserves to live their life well and to the fullest -- period. OLE Health recently hosted a free food event at Napa Valley College where they distributed fresh food and supplies to underserved members of the community.

Throughout the COVID-19 outbreak, OLE has provided healthy food options and resources to communities via drive-through and walk-in pickups. The events are held throughout California, including Napa, St. Helena, Calistoga, and Fairfield. In total, the local non-profit has served 9,672 families and 42,097 individuals, and they will continue to honor their longstanding commitment to helping those in need.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
napahealthkgocoronavirus californiafree foodcoronaviruslocalish show (lsh)localish
LOCALISH
Youth organization paints mural in honor of Breonna Taylor
Dance instructor organizes a hip hop protest
17-year-old wins awards with his animation features
16-year-old basketball star brings skills online to train students
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 adults, 1 child found dead in pool in East Brunswick: Police
Son discovers dad, woman dead in UWS apartment
Bill Ritter finally got a haircut... and for a good cause
10 new New York deaths, less than 1% test positive
FDA issues warning about 9 hand sanitizers
Out-of-control car topples pole that kills 58-year-old man in NYC
Roosevelt's family member weighs in on statue removal
Show More
2 Rutgers football players test positive for COVID-19
US soldier charged with plotting to attack own Army unit: Prosecutors
School bus driver surprised with $1,000 gift from students
Phase 2: NYC restaurants, barbershops, Macy's reopen
Trump administration extends visa ban to non-immigrants
More TOP STORIES News