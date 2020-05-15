localish

Operation doughnut delivery brings cheer to essential workers

A new doughnut shop in Hanford, CA is looking to bring cheer to their local community. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Donut Cafe was left with hundreds of doughnuts and no customers. Determined not to let the current situation bring her down, owner Michelle Soeiro wanted to give back to the community. So her and her co-owner started Operation Donut Deliver, delivering doughnuts to essential workers. The movement took off after a post on Facebook. Customers started calling in wanting to donate a box of doughnuts as well and now Donut Cafe will match every box of doughnuts donated with a box of their own to essential workers.





