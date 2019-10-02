localish

Pax The Goat: Edgewater's First Pet Mayor

By Jalyn Henderson
Edgewater claims it's Chicago's most pet-friendly neighborhood. To prove it, the people who live there elected a new mayor - a goat named Pax.

The campaign season started at the end of May with six candidates: Titus, Wrigley, Winston, Ballew, Bug and Pax. One cat, four dogs and a goat.

Each candidate was tasked to come up with a slogan and a platform unique to them, Pax's was diversity.

"He's not the most common animal you would have," said Pax's owners Larry Nieman and Daniel Zagotta. "Why not think of something a little different, as far as a candidate for pet mayor, why not a goat?"

For months, the candidates and their human companions, campaigned and raised money for Care for Real, an Edgewater non-profit.

"Care for Real is one of the few places in the country where they help feed, cloth and do all these wonderful things for people in need in the neighborhood," Zagotta said. "But they also help people who have pets."

Together the six candidates raised almost $20,000, according to Edgewater Chamber of Commerce officials.

Pax The Goat was officially named Edgewater's first Pet Mayor at Edgefest, Aug. 4.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoedgewatergoatpetanimalfarminglocalish
LOCALISH
Giant statues of 42 U.S. presidents are hidden on a farm in rural Virginia
Cook County Jail Gardening Program
South Side Artist Brings Street Chess to Downtown Chicago
Restaurant Celebrates Central America Street Food
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 swimmers missing, 1 rescued near Rockaway Beach
Woman sneaks into Bronx Zoo's lion exhibit
Teen boy rescued from Bronx home of registered sex offender
AccuWeather: Record heat on tap for Wednesday
Man brandishes box cutter on NYC subway, calls passengers N-word
3rd death reported in Connecticut from EEE
Using term 'illegal alien' in NYC could result in hefty fine
Show More
71-year-old woman sucker punched in random attack speaks out
Elderly man struck by dirt bike while walking in Bronx
1st vaping-related death reported in New Jersey: Officials
Former Dallas officer guilty of murder for killing neighbor
Whole Foods recalls cheese in NY, NJ, and CT over listeria concerns
More TOP STORIES News