localish

Pax The Goat: Egewater's First Pet Mayor

By Jalyn Henderson
Edgewater claims it's Chicago's most pet-friendly neighborhood. To prove it, the people who live there elected a new mayor - a goat named Pax.

The campaign season started at the end of May with six candidates: Titus, Wrigley, Winston, Ballew, Bug and Pax. One cat, four dogs and a goat.

Each candidate was tasked to come up with a slogan and a platform unique to them, Pax's was diversity.

"He's not the most common animal you would have," said Pax's owners Larry Nieman and Daniel Zagotta. "Why not think of something a little different, as far as a candidate for pet mayor, why not a goat?"

For months, the candidates and their human companions, campaigned and raised money for Care for Real, an Edgewater non-profit.

"Care for Real is one of the few places in the country where they help feed, cloth and do all these wonderful things for people in need in the neighborhood," Zagotta said. "But they also help people who have pets."

Together the six candidates raised almost $20,000, according to Edgewater Chamber of Commerce officials.

Pax The Goat was officially named Edgewater's first Pet Mayor at Edgefest, Aug. 4.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoedgewatergoatpetanimalfarminglocalish
LOCALISH
Yuengling Brewery Tour
The Music Festival Where You Can Eat Your Face Off
Restaurant Celebrates Central America Street Food
Cuban Cigars: A Piece of Cuban Tradition Kept Alive in NJ
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
71-year-old woman sucker punched in random attack speaks out
Man found dead in road in apparent hit-and-run in Queens
Man stabbed several times in front of Lower East Side deli
Judge dismisses lawsuit filed by ex-NJ 'pooperintendent'
Mets fan sues team, says T-shirt cannon nearly blinded him
NYPD: Officer killed in the line of duty struck by friendly fire
Girl, 12, admits she lied about classmates cutting dreadlocks
Show More
High-end home invasion nets $6.4M in purses, cash and tea
AccuWeather: Clouds to sun and warming up
Possible home explosion sends 3 to hospital in NYC
Increased age to buy tobacco, vaping products among new CT laws
Mother of missing NJ girl: 'I'm worried about my daughter'
More TOP STORIES News