localish

Pay it forward with these beautiful bouquets

CHICAGO -- This local flower shop is encouraging her neighbors to pay it forward by anonymously sending bouquets to family or friends.

Stella Grey Blooms in Chicago's North Center neighborhood is selling Pay It Forward flowers.

Owner Sally Hayes said the inspiration for the idea came from a fellow florist who lives in Miami.

"You send somebody flowers and you don't say who it's from," Hayes said. You write things like 'I hope these make your day' or ' I hope they brighten your day' and at the end, you just say 'Pay it forward.'"

All of the bouquets are sanitized and hand-delivered.

"A lot of times I get a call of people asking who sent me this," Hayes said. "I say 'I can't tell', it's the whole process of it, it gets people reaching out to their friends and it sort of escalates from that."

For more information about the Pay It Forward bouquets, visit Stella Grey Blooms' website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagopay it forwardbe localish chicagolocalish
LOCALISH
How to groom your pet at home
Artists release free quarantine coloring book
New Jersey friends unite to help local businesses
Landlord offers free rent to tenants
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police at NYC funeral home after neighbors complain of foul odor
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Rabbi's funeral draws massive crowd, angers mayor
New water main break in Hoboken as boil water advisory continues
'We're not out of the woods yet," Cuomo says
Exclusive: New action taken to get homeless off the subways
Doctors warn rare kids' syndrome may have coronavirus tie
Show More
Social distancing creates challenges for blind, visually impaired
Fauci: Experimental drug remdesivir shows promise in trial
WWII vet who beat COVID gets surprise parade for 100th birthday
Man allegedly stole coronavirus stimulus checks from mail
'It's worse than 9/11': Hotel industry decimated by pandemic
More TOP STORIES News