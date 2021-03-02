localish

People are lining up for these Rowhome Coffee pretzel Sandwiches!

By Amanda Brady
Philadelphia, Pa -- People are lining up for the delicious pretzel sandwiches at Rowhome Coffee in Philadelphia.

Rowhome Coffee opened their doors just two months ago and the response has been immense.


They specialize in coffee but its the pretzel sandwiches that have people flocking to the Fitler Square shop. Philadelphia is a pretzel city, but Rowhome Coffee is believed to be the first spot in the city to use the Philadelphia snack in place of bread on a sandwich.

They have bacon, sausage, and pork roll egg sandwiches as well as vegan options. The pretzels are sourced from Federal Pretzels in New Jersey.


Rowhome Coffee | Facebook | Instagram
2536 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiawpvibe localish philadelphialocalishbe localish
LOCALISH
Chicago man jumps into Lake Michigan every day
Photographer captures 17,000 protest photos
Hip-hop musician is normalizing mental health, 1 coffee at a time
Long Islander's get strong with arm wrestling
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New York legislators will pass bill repealing Cuomo's emergency powers
Biden: US will have enough vaccine for all adults by end of May | LIVE
13 killed when semitruck hits SUV in Southern California: CHP
Texas will lift all COVID-19 restrictions next week, Gov. Abbott says
Dr. Oz, officers help revive man who had no pulse at NJ airport
Illegal house party turns into triple shooting on Long Island
Dog at animal shelter gets new home after life-changing surgery
Show More
2 men slashed on subway hold suspect for police on Upper East Side
6 Dr. Seuss books won't be published for racist imagery
COVID Vaccine Updates: CDC director warns of 4th wave
Girl may have permanent brain damage from Reid crash: Lawyer
Cuomo faces calls to resign after 3rd woman comes forward
More TOP STORIES News