BREAKING NEWS
Police: Infant twins have died after found at Queens shelter in cardiac arrest
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS
VOTE | Who would you want as head coach of your team?
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Weather
Entertainment
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
In Our Backyard
Glam Lab
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
Here and Now
Tiempo
Up Close with Bill Ritter
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
PETacular helps autistic adults become more independent
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Localish
A partnership between the Kinney Center for Autism and PETacular helps autistic adults find employment and feel empowered.
WATCH: These seniors brew and enjoy their own beer
We caught up with pet sitter Ira Edwards, a volunteer blossoming in the program by walking dogs, to see how the two groups are helping those on the spectrum.
WATCH: More Philadelphia Localish videos
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gladwyne
all good
feel good
localish
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Infant twins have died after found at Queens shelter in cardiac arrest
Construction workers freed after trench collapse in NY
Rush drummer, lyricist Neil Peart dead at 67
Man charged in 3 random NYC attacks released under bail reform
Man charged with murder, sex abuse in death of 92-year-old woman
Fire consumes strip club in New Jersey
Record number of turtles rescued on LI due to climate change
Show More
NYPD releases bodycam video of deadly police shooting
De Blasio vows to save 190-year-old tavern slated to close
6 hurt when fire tears through building in Hell's Kitchen
Show of support for teacher who showed 'culturally insensitive' photo
Inspections ordered after subway doors open in transit
More TOP STORIES News