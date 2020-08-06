91-year-old chemist invents 'IoWipe' a reusable wipe to sanitize during COVID-19

A Philadelphia inventor has spent his entire life studying for this moment in history.

"Being a Depression baby, I developed a certain mental attitude of survival," he said.


On his 91st birthday, we met Solomon Rosenblatt in his Chestnut Hill backyard with a smorgasbord of inventions lined up on the patio table.

"Bacteria has been growing. It's been sneaking up on us all the time," said Solomon Rosenblatt.


He unraveled a small black cloth that could revolutionize the way we approach cleanliness in the future. Cleverly called, "IoWipe," the product is a sponge cloth infused with the chemical element, iodine. "Iodine is nature's antimicrobial," Rosenblatt said.

He cites that bacteria has not yet learned how to fight against the strength of this essential mineral. His discovery was decades in the making.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacoronaviruswpvilocalish show (lsh)localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found dead at bottom of Penn Station staircase after fight
Woman records man who assaulted her on subway
Man's $200,000 life savings ripped away during beating
Ohio governor tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Trump meeting
Hundreds of thousands remain without power after Isaias
NY attorney general sues to dissolve NRA
'No evictions as long as we are in the middle of the epidemic,' Cuomo says
Show More
COVID-19 Updates: Germany will require tests for US travelers
Travelers face quarantine checkpoints at major NYC entry points
1.2 million seek jobless aid after $600 federal check ends
Fauci says family still receives death threats, daughters harassed
Southwest Airlines to roll back COVID-19 sanitizing
More TOP STORIES News