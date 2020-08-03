localish

Photographer captures moving portraits of essential workers

By Yukare Nakayama
A picture is truly worth a thousand words for Pilsen photographer who has been capturing the lives of essential workers since the pandemic started.

Freelance photographer Mateo Zapata has been capturing the lives and stories of the most affected by the pandemic: essential workers.

Zapata lives in the west side Chicago community of Pilsen. He said the second he saw his community get hit by COVID-19, he had to do something.

He started taking pictures of essential workers, as well as those marching for justice, to tell the stories he said he thinks would've been forgotten.

"As a person of color, as a Latino from the south side of Chicago, I feel like there is a lot of moments that need to be captured by us that are about us," said Zapata.

He is currently working on a documentary that is compiled stories of essential workers. He calls it Los Essentials.

He said this is his way of showing his community that they matter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagopilsenall goodphotolocalishwlsbe localish chicago
LOCALISH
Designer creates mask you can sip in
Teen transforms wooden pallets for families in need
5 siblings in foster care adopted by Houston couple
Drive-By Heroes spread joy with surprise visits
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Mayor gives update as Tri-State prepares for Isaias
Tropical Storm Isaias headed toward NYC, warnings issued
NJ pulls back on indoor gatherings as COVID transmission rates rise
COVID Updates: More than 4.6 million cases in US, NY hospitals record new low
Judge Salas, whose son was killed and husband shot, speaks out
Man arrested in 2 attacks at Manhattan grocery stores
Georgia teen lost both parents to COVID-19 days apart
Show More
Passerby hit by falling basket meant to catch subway debris
Microsoft confirms talks seeking to buy US arm of TikTok
Lord & Taylor, Men's Wearhouse owner file for bankruptcy
NYC mayor says Open Restaurants Program saved 80,000 jobs
Search for man who flashed woman, stabbed man on subway
More TOP STORIES News