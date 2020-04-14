Photographer snaps porch portraits during pandemic

Photographer Shane Cleminson got creative when it came to capturing life during the COVID-19 outbreak. Because of social distancing and families staying at home, many of the weddings and events that he had planned to shoot were either postponed or cancelled. Cleminson decided to photograph families on their porches, taking advantage of social distancing for a unique portrait during an unprecedented time. He even captured a social distancing wedding that took place outside! For more on Shane's work, visit shanecleminson.com
