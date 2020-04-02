entertainment

The Last Bookstore creates surprise grab bags for readers

The Last Bookstore is currently offering personally curated book collections for delivery or curbside pickup in an effort to responsibly practice social distancing, while also continuing to keep their business afloat.

Owner Josh Spencer credits his wife, Jenna Hipp Spencer, for the idea. "She had the idea to give people surprise grab bags based on categories they like to read or titles that they've read before," Josh said.

So far the response from the community has been positive. Jenna said, "It's been unbelievable the amount of response we've seen, and it's been so fun to curate smaller collections for everyone."

Despite the positive response, The Last Bookstore is still trying to find creative ways to remain in business during these hard times.

"It's tough, but we're getting by. We're being true to our name, and trying to be the last bookstore," Josh said.

People can place orders online or by telephone.


The Last Bookstore

453 S. Spring St
Downtown Los Angeles
213.488.0599

lastbookstorela.com
@thelastbookstorela
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesbooksentertainmentmore in commoncoronavirusreadinglocalish
ENTERTAINMENT
'How to Get Away with Murder' returns for final run
Coronavirus: Apollo Amateur Night accepting digital submissions
Dapper Dans bring Disney magic with online performance
'Sesame Street' enlists Elmo, Cookie Monster on hand washing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NYC residents urged to cover faces against COVID-19
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
NYC nurses demand PPE to fight COVID-19 crisis
Ali Wentworth describes her life after COVID-19 diagnosis
Chris Cuomo pops into governor's briefing to give update on health
New York's decision to keep golf courses open draws criticism
Gravely sick growing as NY ventilator supply shrinks
Show More
NJ death toll surges to 537 with more than 25,000 cases
CT: A year's worth of unemployment claims in 2 weeks
'Troubling surge' in coronavirus cases on Long Island
Number of global reported COVID-19 cases reaches 1M mark
Coronavirus fears spark record number background checks for guns
More TOP STORIES News