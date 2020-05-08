Pickle lovers, rejoice! New Jersey family saves pickle business through online sales

By
TEANECK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Pickle Licious, known for its New York-Style pickles, pickled condiments, olives, relishes, and tapenades, has been fulfilling cravings since 1993.

On March 15, as a result of the global pandemic, Robyn Samra, owner of Pickle Licious and her husband Ray Calvo were left with no other option but to close their doors.

"Honestly, I didn't think we were going to make it. I thought we would have to close down because things just started dropping before our eyes," said Robyn Samra, owner of Pickle Licious.

The family-run business, based in Teaneck, New Jersey, turned to social media and their website to continue running their business and reach out to their loyal customers.

"The first week we were looking at the orders and we reached 100 orders. Now we are receiving up to 200 orders in a week," Calvo said.

Pickle Licious is receiving online orders from all across the country and has recently opened up its brick-and-mortar store following strict safety and social distancing measures.

"Nothing is going to hold us down. Come on we started with pickles!" said Samra.

