Pizza Shop Lets You Pay by the Weight

CHICAGO -- Bonci Pizzeria is the first Roman style pizza place in Chicago, what that means is they take scissors and cut the different pizzas on their counter to as little or as much as you want!

So at this pizza shop, you can pick your slice size and pay based on how much it weighs!


Bonci Pizzeria is located in the West Loop of Chicago.

This innovative shop offers hundreds of toppings and pizza dough made from a special family recipe!
