Police Officer's Emotional Sign-Off

Jeston Walker announced his retirement from the Gary Police Department in Indiana. After making his final radio sign-off, what Jeston heard on the other end from his brothers in blue brought him to tears.

Jeston's fellow officers offered him words of appreciation and encouragement for his retirement on his last day on the police force. Jeston captured the moment on video and posted it on social media.


Jeston retired from the police force to pursue an online clothing company with his daughters.
