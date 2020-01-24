Porter Moser: Coaching With Purpose at Loyola University Chicago

After taking Loyola University Chicago's basketball team to the NCAA Final Four in 2018, Porter Moser decided to stay with the Ramblers even when other programs offered him more money.

"I have a purpose here," Moser said. "I love everyday walking down by the quote of St. Ignatius."

In the university's stadium, the quote reads, "Go forth and set the world on fire."

"It means have a purpose. It means win the day. I think people really live that. They live that here at Loyola," Moser said.

Moser said he often asks during the recruitment process: Who are you influencing everyday? How can I enhance that influence? Who's influencing you?

"We are a university of students who care about each other, who want to influence each other, who want to make a difference in the world," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
As many as 4 rescued after falling through ice at NJ reservoir
NYPD officer dad, fiancee arrested in death of 8-year-old LI boy
Woman punched, shoved onto subway tracks in Brooklyn
Bald eagle collides with truck windshield on CT highway: Video
NYC, state prep for coronavirus after 2nd confirmed case in US
19-year-old woman reported missing on Long Island found dead
Elderly man killed inside NYC apartment, female guest in custody
Show More
Massive blast kills at least 2 at Houston industrial business
Massive 5-alarm fire guts historic building in Chinatown, 9 hurt
LI school goes 'purple' for student with Moebius Syndrome
Rapper YG arrested at LA home, booked for robbery
LIVE: Senate impeachment trial of Pres. Trump
More TOP STORIES News