Principal & teacher do distance learning for their students and homeschool their own kids

THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- Millions of parents have realized homeschooling is not easy. But even educators are having trouble with it.

Stephen Michalik and Christina Callaway are the math/science teacher and principal at All Nations Community School in The Woodlands, Texas. But they're not just teaching their students. They're homeschooling their 2-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter.

The family has gone viral for their very relatable video where their daughter shows her frustration with being stuck at home with her teacher and principal.

Callaway said they posted the video to spread some joy, but they never expected it to resonate with so many people.

Michalik and Callaway's message to parents is that this isn't going to last forever, and this too shall pass."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
the woodlandseducationschoolteacherprincipal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
28 NYC teachers have died of COVID-19: DOE
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Out to regain footing, Trump shifts virus focus to economy
Murphy's 6-part plan to reopen New Jersey
7OYS: Watch out for these red flags when buying PPE online
NYC social workers stepping up during COVID-19 crisis
Extensive search for Fort Hood soldier missing for 5 days
Show More
NYC plans to open 40 miles of streets to pedestrians
NYC doctor describes death and despair of fight against COVID-19
New York's jobless call on state to follow California's lead
Healthy NJ doctor shares his surprise battle with COVID-19
Religious community in Westchester County hit hard by coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News