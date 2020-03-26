This awesome race has contestants race down a mountain on cardboard sleds

The Cardboard Classic is a one-of-a-kind annual event held at Jack Frost Mountain.


It's hosted by the Preston and Steve Show on 93.3 WMMR in Philadelphia. Their listeners are challenged to create the craziest, biggest, outlandish sled they can out of cardboard and race them down the mountain to see if they can hold up.


The results are incredible! Prizes are given out in the form of a cardboard trophy for the fastest sled, best design, and greatest fail. Check out all the fun in this Localish feature.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
radiopennsylvanialocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
An 'apocalyptic' surge in deaths at Elmhurst Hospital
LIVE | Gov. Cuomo update on COVID-19 in NY
4 NYC streets closed to traffic, open for social distancing space
Nurse among 280 coronavirus fatalities in NYC, cases surpass 20K
US unemployment claims reach record 3.28M this week
Who gets what in $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus relief bill
83-year-old track star dies of COVID-19 complications in CT
Show More
Another New Jersey testing site opens, day cares must close
Woman allegedly tried to contaminate food
1st coronavirus death among homeless population in NYC
Man robs Bronx subway station dressed as MTA cleaner
Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote
More TOP STORIES News