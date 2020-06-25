Richmond restaurant has donated more than $500K to Meals on Wheels over the years

RICHMOND, Texas -- In Texas, Tex-Mex is practically its own food group!

From the crispy, smoked street tacos to tender, marinated fajitas, La Cocina in Richmond, Texas is a true Tex-Mex staple.

For owner Andres Novoa, opening a restaurant was his American dream.

When Novoa opened La Cocina, he partnered with Meals on Wheels to help elderly neighbors, hosting fundraisers every year.

Over the years, La Cocina has donated over half a million dollars to Meals on Wheels.

Novoa says he is grateful to his loyal customers, who have kept supporting La Cocina even during challenging times.
