RSVP Philadelphia feeds seniors during COVID-19 crisis

Senior community centers across Philadelphia closed their doors to the public due to COVID-19.

However, dedicated volunteers at a Northeast community center are continuing to serve older adults through this health crisis.

Even though the doors of Kleinlife community center in Northeast Philadelphia are closed, Tuesdays are busy.

Meals are being packed up for delivery, thanks to volunteers organized by RSVP Philadelphia, a National Senior Corps program that serves adults 60 and older. To ensure safety, volunteers use a drive-thru system, with the food loaded directly into their vehicles. And no-contact deliveries.

If you are interested in that opportunity, contributing donations to their meal program or you are an older adult who is interested in receiving meals, visit Kleinlife.org for that information
