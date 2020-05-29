localish

A behind-the-scenes look at Safari West's virtual tours, called 'Zoomfari in Place'

By Janel Andronico
SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- Just 55 miles North of San Francisco lives Safari West in Santa Rosa. Typically, guests get to experience an African-inspired Safari that's truly amazing, but that has all changed due to shelter-in-place orders.

Safari West has closed their gates to visitors due to the novel coronavirus, but caretakers remain busy tending to the exotic animals on the property, including giraffes, zebras, lemurs, and more.

To help stay connected during this time, they've created "Zoomfari in Place," so visitors can enjoy fun and informative videos online.

Learn more about Safari West here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa rosazookgosafaricoronavirus californiacoronavirusshelter in placefun stufflocalish show (lsh)localishbe localish
LOCALISH
Keeping customers safe and business going at this small business!
This virtual college graduation went viral
Signs of hope pop up in Chicago area
Parents create commemorative signs for high school seniors
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Phase 1 in sight for NYC at last, June 8
Officer charged with murder in George Floyd's death
NYPD: 800,000 cops paying the price for actions of MN officers
NJ announces plans to reopen day care, youth sports and camps
CT casinos to reopen Saturday, new limits on churches, gatherings
Foley Square protest planned today over George Floyd death
New York City to enter Phase 1 reopening on June 8
Show More
Murphy: 'Lot of comfort' in COVID data as NJ reopens
NYC to enter Phase 1 on June 8; ICU patients near threshold
Trump attempts to explain 'looting leads to shooting' tweet
Obama responds to George Floyd death: This shouldn't be 'normal'
CNN reporter arrested on live TV after George Floyd protests
More TOP STORIES News