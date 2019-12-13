Santa Society Answers Letters to Santa from Families in Need

It's the type of story that brings holiday cheer to all.

The Dear Santa Society has been answering letters to Santa from families in need for more than 30 years.


Running solely on donations, the organization aims to give children gifts under the tree and a Christmas dinner. The more donations they receive the more families they can help.


If you'd like to get involved, visit for more www.dearsantasociety.org to make a donation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fyi holidayssanta claus6abc holidaysall goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
13-year-old arrested in murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors
Danny Aiello, 'Do the Right Thing' star, dies at 86
Who threw this puppy from a moving vehicle?
Alleged Jersey City attackers are suspects in earlier killing
LIVE | Jersey City shooting: FBI searching for van, vigil held
NJ shooting: What we know about the Black Hebrew Israelites
Bank mistakenly puts $37 million in Texas woman's account
Show More
NY package theft suspects lead police on chase, then crash
'She's in pain' 10-month-old on life support suffering: Hospital
How NSYNC's '6th member' allegedly cheated the band, landed in jail
2 construction workers rescued after lift tilted into NYC building
Ring cameras hacked: Families share horror stories
More TOP STORIES News