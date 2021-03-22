localish business

Trailblazing Women: These Women-Owned Small Businesses Are Secretly Awesome

NEW YORK -- Join host Roxy Te as we highlight incredible, woman-owned small businesses from across the country.

From a female welder unafraid to make sparks fly in her male-dominated field, to a young entrepreneur breaking hearts with her unique dessert business, these trailblazing women arent just leading the way forward, they're making it their mission to lift other women up along the way.

This is Secretly Awesome sponsored by Hiscox Insurance.

Click here for more Secretly Awesome small businesses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkinternational women's daybusinesssmall businesswomen's history monthlocalish businesslocalishwomen
LOCALISH BUSINESS
Egg-cellent sisters start small business hiding easter eggs
NJ shop has everything you need for a zero-waste lifestyle
LI teen plans to send hand-made American flags to everyone in Congress
Newlyweds open Long Island's only Vegas-style wedding chapel
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ages 50+ eligible for COVID vaccine starting Tuesday in New York
COVID Updates: Increased travel spurs fears of virus surge
Murphy says no new reopenings 'for some time' due to variants
1 killed, 2 injured in crash on NJ Turnpike in Newark
In-person learning resumes today at NYC high schools, new opt-in info
Man fatally shot following argument in Brooklyn
Winery offers $10,000 a month dream job
Show More
What to do if you get a call from a debt collector
Several people hurt in 3-alarm fire at NYC apartment building
Asian-American woman leaving rally with daughter punched in face
Police chief says Miami spring break partying 'couldn't go on any longer'
Indoor fitness classes resume in NYC at 33%, yellow zone restrictions lifted
More TOP STORIES News