PHILADELPHIA -- Ben Happe and Bill Green are bringing astronomy to places where people are not able to escape light pollution, like the streets of Philadelphia.
That means setting up high-powered telescopes on crowded street corners for everyone to use. When covid 19 emerged they had to rethink how they shared the universe.
So the brothers attached a phone to their telescope to share on a screen so passersby could observe the night sky at a social distance.
Their goal is to reconnect Philadelphia to the night sky and remind people that there is more out there, allowing people a glimpse through a telescope who may have never had the opportunity.
These brothers are making it possible to see the stars in Philly
LOCALISH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News