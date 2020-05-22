Seniors and health care workers honored with first responder parade

A senior community in Yorba Linda, CA got a special surprise by some of Orange County's finest. A convoy of first responders treated residents and health care workers at the Brookdale senior living community with a parade to help bring big smiles and a little joy to everyone."Who doesn't like a fire truck? Who doesn't like a sheriff's car?" said Suzette Miranda, resident director at Brookdale Yorba Linda. "It's a, 'Hello, we're in it together. We stand together,'" Miranda added.Members of the Orange County Sheriff's Department and Orange County Fire Authority, along with Yorba Linda's mayor, escorted each other to show their unwavering support as the residents safely watched from their windows."It's such a wonderful delight and a real burst of energy when we all are feeling pretty flat - a good injection of enthusiasm," said Placentia resident Heather Preusch.She says it's been difficult not seeing her mother in person because of physical separation precautions, but looks forward to FaceTime opportunities with her every week."We can't express the words 'thank you' enough," said Preusch. "By doing a physical demonstration of our enthusiasm and support, we're expressing what the heart can't articulate."As for those who missed the parade, staff members will share snippets of video memories recorded on their phones."I have a wonderful church family as well as all these folks here at Brookdale, so I am just blessed beyond," said Brookdale Yorba Linda resident Ruth Nichols.