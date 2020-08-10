Cancer survivor returns to hospital 10 years later as nurse at MD Anderson

HOUSTON, Texas -- Caitlyn Mortus was diagnosed with cancer when she was just 13. Her family had a lot of questions, but Caitlyn got answers and inspiration when she started chemotherapy at MD Anderson's Children's Cancer Hospital in Houston, Texas.

After five rounds of chemo, Mortus beat the illness and left MD Anderson with the dream to become a nurse and help young patients like herself.

Now 10 years later, Mortus is working at MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital as a pediatric oncology nurse.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhealthtexas medical centerall goodktrknursescancer caremd anderson cancer centercancerlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo holds teleconference briefing
Baltimore explosion levels 3 homes; 1 killed, several injured
Chancellor, Mayor say 74% of students will be in school
Massive fire burns Rachael Ray's upstate NY home
Thousands still in the dark as heat wave returns after Isaias
Chicago looting devastates downtown, over 100 arrested
AccuWeather: Steamy start to the work week
Show More
Police arrest host after breaking up 300 person party in NJ
NYC has 1,000th shooting victim of 2020 amid gun violence surge
Long Island beaches red flagged after shark caught by fishermen
Infant among 4 hospitalized after vehicle flies off road, rolls over
Georgia school in viral crowded photo has 9 confirmed COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News