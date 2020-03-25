88-Year-Old Comedian: You're Never Too Old to Make People Laugh!

Age is just a number for Natalie K. Levant who decided to give standup comedy a try six years ago when she was 81.Now at 88-years-old, she's making folks in the Philadelphia area laugh with her edgy humor.She talks about her life as she has lived it, all the good and especially the bad. Her mantra is "Never know your place" and it's something she brings up in her standup!Natalie encourages people to only become more visible and live life by their own rules.