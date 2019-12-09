Houston high school rocket builder shoots for the stars

Not many high school students can say they've built and launched rockets. But Rebekah Hodge isn't an ordinary teenager.

She's helped build rockets that have been launched at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

"Launching a rocket is the most exhilarating part. It's the best feeling," Hodge said.

Hodge also submitted results for several of her projects to NASA and had her work critiqued by NASA engineers.

She is among the top students in her class at Booker T. Washington High School, despite commuting to school on a city bus each day for more than four hours.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhigh schoolnasaengineering
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 1 gunman firing at police from NJ bodega, 1 officer hurt
Double stabbing leaves teen dead, 11-year-old injured in NJ
Toddler fatally struck in driveway of Conn. home
Marie Fredriksson, Roxette singer, dead at 61
Man chases teen into traffic in Queens, where she's hit by car
'We must act:' Trump impeachment charges unveiled by Dems
AccuWeather: Mild, damp Tuesday, and then snow
Show More
Manager catches baby falling off counter in pawnshop
Anti-Semitic rant caught on camera on LI; man arrested
Hospital experiencing water supply issues in Queens
Pre-made salad kits recalled; tied to multi-state E.coli outbreak: CDC
Vehicle slams into pizza shop in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News