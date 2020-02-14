Los Luzeros De Rioverde: Talented sibling trio rises to fame

There's a talented sibling trio from Houston known as Los Luzeros de Rioverde.

Siblings Yaxeni, 13, Ricardo, 10, and Ailyn Rivera, 6, have released three albums and travel the country, playing Norteño music for audiences of thousands.

It was YouTube that first helped them develop a huge following. Their mom started posting videos of the kids performing and they went viral, with one video getting 20 million views.

The siblings not only sing, but play their instruments at the same time.
