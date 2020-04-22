2 friends hold special concert for residents at Pearland nursing home

PEARLAND, Texas -- The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a lot of people to stay away from their friends and family.

Men and women in nursing homes are particularly isolated because they are so at risk, but two friends wanted to spread joy and put on a concert for the residents at Windsong Care Center in Pearland, Texas.

The nursing home residents could actually watch the concert, because the duo performed outside their windows.

Windsong's owners say it's more important than ever for the residents to feel loved and connected, and this concert lifted everyone's spirits!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pearlandnursing homecoronavirussenior citizenscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Gov. Cuomo's COVID-19 update briefing
Mayor de Blasio talks 'contact tracing,' 4th of July
NYC's Fourth of July show will go on, de Blasio says
CDC director warns second wave could be worse
NYPD applauds doctors, nurses traveling home after helping in NYC
1st US COVID-19 death was weeks before previously believed: CDC
Testing sites announced for NYCHA residents, PPE distributed
Show More
Cuomo: Comfort to depart, testing to increase
Celebrate Earth Day with a virtual stream
As people stay home, Earth becomes wilder and cleaner
Yonkers cancels all city-sponsored events through June 30
Officer injured during arrest of car theft suspects in Queens
More TOP STORIES News