BAY POINT, Calif. -- Bionca and her 11-year-old son Carter aren't your typical mother and son duo.
Searching for fulfillment and feeling the guilt of being a single parent, she wrote a Facebook post stating how she one day hoped to travel the world with her son. One commenter wrote back, "What's stopping you?".
And that was all the inspiration she needed. Bionca quit her corporate job and in October 2017, got rid of everything she owned, and bought a van to travel live in. Then they hit the road. The van enabled them to work, home school, explore the world, and give back.
"Every day is an adventure. No two days are the same," says Bionca. While she admits there are times where things get tough, she notes, "The most amazing experiences come from when you're forced to slow down and pay attention to what's going on around you."
Single mom quits job to travel in a van with son
