Sip on Ancient Alcohol With Actor Turned Mead Master Dylan Sprouse
Did you know that mead is the oldest alcohol known to man? Dylan Sprouse began experimenting with the ancient honey-wine early on, but it wasn't until he started making it in his NYU dorm room that he decided to start his own Meadery. Now he and co-founder Matt Kwon own All-Wise Meadery in Brooklyn, New York and are trying to convince the world that mead is the oldest, next best thing!
