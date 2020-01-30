lifestyle

A Cocktail Inspired by Joker

Ever Bar in Hollywood, California, is rolling out the red carpet and prepping some amazing cocktails in honor of OSCAR Best Picture nominees!

First up, on Ever bar's Oscar-themed cocktail menu is a tribute to The Joker, a whip-cream cocktail delight made with tequila, blueberries, and almonds.

Next, a fruity, smooth Christmas-spirited drink to honor Best Picture nom, Little Women.

And last, but equally delicious, is Ever Bar's alcohol-infused matcha tea celebrating the movie, Parasite.

"Every cocktail will be here for the next month. And the movie that wins Best Picture - Ever Bar will have that cocktail here all year long," bartender Saheed House said. For more menu options check out Ever Bar

Follow them on social media at Ever Bar Facebook and Ever Bar Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hollywoodbaroscarsfyi drinkslifestylelocalishcocktail
LIFESTYLE
Inside a $27 million San Francisco mansion
Can you bake cookies in a hot car?
Sephora cuts ties with Loughlin's daughter amid admissions scandal
Hallmark cuts ties with Lori Loughlin over bribery case
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to Kobe, Gianna in IG post
Mom slashed by woman after kid throws up on MTA bus: NYPD
Death of man discovered in UES apartment is suspicious: NYPD
Driver speaks out after teens steal charity truck, crash into home
Dead pregnant woman shoved out of car, boyfriend in custody
'Mighty Ducks' star arrested for burglary while on meth
Crash involving 4 trucks snarls traffic on New Jersey Turnpike
Show More
Calls to oust judges after 8-year-old boy froze in LI garage
Estranged husband arrested in murder of nursing student on LI
Authorities find longest Southwest border smuggling tunnel
Murder suspect Fotis Dulos in 'dire' condition, bond increased
Kobe fans honor him by eating at his favorite Mexican restaurant
More TOP STORIES News