These glasses keep hearing-impaired theater goers in the show

These glasses are stylish and smart -- and they serve an audience in need.

Smart Caption Glasses project captions in real-time for theatergoers who have hearing impairments or just want a subtitled experience.


The technology was developed by the National Theatre of Great Britain. It first made its hop across the pond when the Institute on Disabilities at Temple University in Philadelphia reached out for a partnership.

Now, Smart Caption Glasses are available for the general public at no cost during performances at People's Light Theatre in Malvern, Pennsylvania. This marks one step towards the greater goal of making Philadelphia the most arts-accessible city in the country.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
malvern boroughhearing aidtheaterfeel goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Firefighters extinguish inferno at high-rise in West LA
2 hurt when truck overturns, slams into home in Queens
Estranged husband arrested in murder of nursing student on LI
Dead pregnant woman shoved out of car, boyfriend in custody
Calls to oust judges after 8-year-old boy froze in LI garage
12 motorcycles, office damaged in break-in at Billy Joel's estate
Pit bull puppy stolen during home burglary in New Jersey
Show More
LIVE: Questioning phase begins in Trump impeachment trial
Murder suspect Fotis Dulos critical after suicide attempt
Chipotle fined $1.3M over thousands of child labor violations
Recovery effort continues after trench collapse kills 2 on LI
Amber Alert issued after father, infant missing following triple murder in Florida
More TOP STORIES News