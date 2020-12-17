Top Chef Winner Nicholas Elmi has reinvented his restaurant as a doughnut shop during the pandemic.
He has teamed up with James Beard winner Alex Talbot's Curiosity Doughnuts to deliver award-winning doughnuts to a new audience.
The collaboration is a result of the pandemic. Elmi is unable to open his fine dining restaurants so he has opened the space up to serve doughnuts.
Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
South Philly welcomes Curiosity Doughnut popup
LOCALISH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News