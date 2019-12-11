Spam Fries will be your new guilty pleasure

By Janel Andronico
The French fry has competition. Say hello to Spam Fries! Tender on the inside and crispy on the outside, this savory snack is sure to please, and the Hula Hoops Tiki Bar and Restaurant has figured out the perfect recipe. It's one of the few places in the Bay Area where you can find this tasty treat. So, what is Spam anyway? It's canned pork that you can eat hot or cold that became popular during World War ll. Spam recipes have definitely evolved since then, and fries are a can't-resist-treat that you have to try!
