One street is coming together for daily workouts, while physical distancing

One neighborhood in West Chicago has found a safe way to work out together, while still following the shelter in place order.

Fitness instructor and special education teacher Bailey Zydek has led daily workouts at 2 p.m. for her family and neighbors on Acorn Lane Drive in the west suburb.


"The classes have happened every day this week, and they plan to keep them going every day, rain or shine," said Laura Hertz, who lives across the street from Zydek.
