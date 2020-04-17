be localish los angeles

Students continue speech and debate practice virtually amid school closures

MID-WILSHIRE, LOS ANGELES -- Thanks to technology this speech and debate team is virtually practicing and competing! The transition online has allowed for tournaments to continue giving students the chance to debate, speak and perform.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationtechnologystudentsbe localish los angeles
BE LOCALISH LOS ANGELES
Coronavirus won't clip the wings of these veterans
Eastside Deli delivers meals to frontline workers
COVID-19 crisis pushed this bar to pivot to delivery and takeout only
Order your favorite cocktail mixes from this local bar during quarantine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo fires back after Trump tweets criticisms during briefing
Reopening NY 'going to be an incremental process,' Cuomo says
LI woman deals with cancer diagnosis amid COVID-19 pandemic
Designer's 'flower flash' brighten up NYC streets
Coronavirus: California vs. New York - A timeline of two states
Nursing home families feel helpless as death toll climbs
Murphy: NJ won't reopen until 'proper testing regime' in place
Show More
'We're building out testing everyday,' NYC mayor says
80 times more people may have been infected by COVID-19, Stanford study finds
Why Americans may see a meat shortage in the coming weeks
Man accidentally charged $11K for $90 grocery bill
33 deaths reported at Park Ridge, NJ nursing home
More TOP STORIES News