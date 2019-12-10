festival

Experience the Holiday Decoration magic at Disneyland!

No matter how you celebrate the Holidays, Hanukkah, Christmas, Navidad, Kwanzaa or Diwali, Disney Parks is the merriest place to be! The Festival of Holidays is the perfect way to celebrate all of the various cultural and spiritual holiday traditions. The food and beverage options the parks have rolled out this holiday season is also a great way to highlight festive traditions. Visiting many of your favorite attractions that have been transformed for the holidays is another great way to enjoy the Festival of Holidays in the park! Make sure to stop by the 60 foot Christmas tree decorated with over 1,500 Victorian style decorations on main street! And if you need to pick up a few holiday sweaters for those parties coming up make sure to do so and grab a pair of matching ears!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
holiday lightsfestivalholidaydisneylandlocalish
FESTIVAL
Let Your Worries Drift Away at the Fresno Water Lantern Festival
Rising Hope in the Mojave Desert
NYC park hosts pumpkin smashing festival
NYC's largest free literary event happening this Sept. in Brooklyn
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Gunman opens fire on police in Jersey City
Double stabbing leaves teen dead, 11-year-old injured in NJ
1-year-old boy fatally struck in driveway of Connecticut home
Marie Fredriksson, Roxette singer, dead at 61
Man chases teen into traffic in Queens, where she's hit by car
'We must act:' Trump impeachment charges unveiled by Dems
AccuWeather: Mild, damp Tuesday, and then snow
Show More
Manager catches baby falling off counter in pawnshop
Anti-Semitic rant caught on camera on LI; man arrested
Hospital experiencing water supply issues in Queens
Pre-made salad kits recalled; tied to multi-state E.coli outbreak: CDC
Vehicle slams into pizza shop in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News