Tank Town USA

By Christian Todd
Blue Ridge, GA. -- A roar rolls over the Great Smoky Mountains, the sounds of steel and aluminum ripping apart, glass exploding, and diesel engines belching fury. The man responsible for the noise calls it Tank Town USA. Since its opening in 2013, this rough and ready theme park has quickly become one of the top destinations for road trips meandering through southern Appalachia.

Owner Todd Liebross first envisioned his Tank Town during a trip to England, where he saw a similar operation and realized he could replicate it. As the United States stopped selling U.S. Military armored vehicles to the public back in the 1950s, he was forced to import these 1960s personnel carriers from the United Kingdom. At nearly fifteen tons each, these historic vehicles have become the focal point of his attraction and business.


Beyond crushing cars in the tanks, patrons can also partake in a slew of other activities, including a hands-on experience with on-site construction equipment. Though youll risk your feet being entombed by the infamous Georgia clay, the reward of a visit will be well worth it. Tank Town has transcended the identity that is the American roadside attraction, becoming a foremost destination of Blue Ride Georgia
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localishwtvd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo: 'I did not do what is alleged, period'
Death of woman found in trunk of car ruled homicide
'April Fool's joke': Mayor blasts end of NY domestic travel quarantine
LIVE: Biden, Democrats celebrate passing of COVID stimulus bill
The old New York is gone: Here's what NYC will look like next
Minneapolis to pay $27M to settle Floyd family lawsuit
2 sanitation workers brutally attacked by group in NYC
Show More
Man sues Hertz over receipt that cleared him of murder
Netflix may crack down on password sharing
1 dead in tractor trailer crash on NY State Thruway
Broadway reunites for pop-up performance 1 year after shutdown
Woman convicted in death of anti-MS-13 activist free on bail
More TOP STORIES News