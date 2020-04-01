community strong

Taste of Texas offering toilet paper with takeout during COVID-19 outbreak

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Taste of Texas restaurant in Houston, Texas is an icon after being open for more than 40 years. But just like after Hurricane Harvey, they are changing the way they operate because of COVID-19.

The owners are keeping on all 206 employees by turning waitstaff into delivery drivers.

The restaurant normally serves 1,000 guests a day, and now they're taking their famous food across the entire city! And they're offering toilet paper with your takeout.

If you would like to order or pick up food to go, visit the Taste of Texas' website at www.tasteoftexas.com.

Click here for more Localish stories about good food, good people and good living in your community
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfoodcommunity strongmore in commoncoronavirusall goodrestaurantcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
COMMUNITY STRONG
Dad in Africa sees family's chalk messages through security cam
Houston's 'Bread Man' giving away loaves to hospitality workers
Family recreates canceled Disney vacation at home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New York City's death toll surpasses 1,000
War against coronavirus takes toll on NYC first responders
Should you worry about sanitizing groceries?
Coronavirus in New York City: Photos capture the city during the pandemic
NJ couple, 99-year-old man, charged with illegal gathering
Animal shelter opens pet food drive-thru in NJ
Actor Andrew Jack dies of coronavirus at 76
Show More
COVID-19 stimulus Q&A: When will we be paid and how much?
Marriott says new data breach affects 5.2 million guests
NJ pushing tax, budget deadlines later because of coronvirus
Retired firetruck finds new life as powerwasher, sanitizer
Police shoot man allegedly holding knife, BB gun in Bronx
More TOP STORIES News