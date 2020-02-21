Want to taste the best beer in America?

Every year the line is around the block. People come from all over the world to taste what Beer Advocate considers the best in America. Pliny the Younger is a triple IPA made by Russian River Brewing Company. It has a limited two-week run that has people waiting for hours for a taste. For more on this beer and its award-winning cousin, Pliny the Elder, visit www.russianriverbrewing.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
foodworth the waitcraft beerbeerdrinking
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Argument leads to deadly shooting in Brooklyn
Good Samaritans rescue man from subway tracks in NYC
911 call of man impaled by pole: 'Save me! I have a baby'
Snowless in New York City
New General Mills cereal costs $13 a box
Quaden Bayles: Worldwide outpouring of support for bullied boy
Gym worker robbed inside Upper West Side Equinox
Show More
Manhattan DA reopens sex abuse case against gynecologist
Ill. family can't find source of mysterious voices, music coming from walls
CA inmate confesses killing 2 child molesters in letter to newspaper
AccuWeather: Cold but bright end of the week
NYC Transit President Andy Byford works his last day
More TOP STORIES News