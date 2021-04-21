Tatstat, the app that connects tattoo artists and clients like never before

FRESNO, Calif. -- A new phone app is streamlining the tattoo process by connecting artists and clients like never before.
"If you've ever gotten a tattoo, you've probably communicated with an artist on text message, Instagram, email, you name it," said Carley Feil, product manager for Tatstat. "And Tatstat combines the whole tattoo process into one single space."
The company was co-founded by Channelle Charest, a tattoo artist at Faithful and True Tattoo Studio in Fresno.
"Whether it's Instagram, Facebook, email, text messaging, it's really hard to know what your artist wants," Charest said. "I get those messages all the time like, 'hey I'm a first timer, I'm not sure what I want, do I send you a message here, click on this link, what do I do?' So we started talking and saying: what if there was this app that we could use to change the industry?"
The app, which is available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, allows artists to keep all their communications with clients in one space.
It also gives clients the opportunity to formulate their design for their upcoming tattoo, and the consolidated communication means there's less waiting before getting your tattoo.
The app was made in partnership with Bitwise Industries, a Central California tech company that focuses on innovation and creating opportunities for people to get into the tech industry.
"Bitwise connects to Tatstat in the idea of innovation within a product," Feil said. "There isn't an app like this for tattoo artists so let's help you get there and make something that's great for the tattoo industry."
"Hopefully this will allow others to really maximize getting into the industry and building their own business," Charest said.
To learn more about Tatstat, click here.
