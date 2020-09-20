localish

Teen CEO runs her own vegan makeup brand!

CYPRESS, Texas -- Many teenagers wish for a car for their 16th birthday, but Nia Phillips' Sweet 16 was hardly typical. For her birthday, she received a business and became a CEO!

After taking business classes at her high school in Katy, Texas, Nia told her mother she wanted to start her own cosmetics line. She was so eager to get started that her mother decided to help her reach her dream. She invested and formed Ni'Abri Beauty as a birthday surprise.

The makeup brand includes lip gloss and matte liquid lipstick, with more products on the way.

"All of my products have a name that goes with a positive characteristic, like modest, compassionate," said Nia. "All of my products are vegan because not only do you have to be kind to people, you have to be kind to animals."

A year after its inception, Ni'Abri Beauty got a big boost, when Nia appeared on the Tamron Hall Show in February. She was granted a $25,000 check through McDonald's 'Black and Positively Golden' campaign to develop her business.

Nia decided to spend a portion of the funds helping three other entrepreneurs start their own businesses, too. For more information, visit niabribeauty.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonentrepreneurshipsmall businessbe localish houstonktrkteenlocalishsecretly awesome
LOCALISH
How do you really know if your hair salon is COVID-safe?
Dine in a jungle in the heart of the concrete jungle
Folklorico group celebrates Hispanic heritage through dance
103-year-old family farm in New Jersey survives pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Grand jury will present report on Breonna Taylor case today
WATCH LIVE | NJ Gov. Murphy COVID briefing
8-year-old girl shot in NYC apartment, circumstances unknown
'She went berzerk': Subway mask request turns violent
COVID News: NYC considers permanent outdoor dining
Ginsburg lies in repose at Supreme Court
COVID News: Met Opera cancels entire 2020-21 season amid pandemic
Show More
NFL legend Gale Sayers dies at 77
NYC mayor to furlough 9,000+ city managers for 1 week
Shocking Video: Bystander protects kids as gunfire erupts at car dealership
2 vehicles slam into buildings in separate incidents in Manhattan
NYC Back to School: UFT says city needs 6-7K more teachers
More TOP STORIES News