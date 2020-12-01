localish

Teen gives back with fundraiser for hospitalized kids

LOS ANGELES -- During a hospital stay in 2016, Caden Henderson received an old teddy bear from his mother Jill Henderson. Knowing how the stuffed animal made him feel, Caden was inspired to start "Caden's Teddy Bears" to help bring comfort to other children.

"His passion continued because he wanted to give back to every single in the hospital and they raised money to buy teddy bears," said Diane Evans, the director of child life at Loma Linda University Children's Hospital.


Brian Segarts donated on behalf of Rendition Tattoo Parlor for Caden's Teddy Bears.

"It's really neat to see him take this on and continue to do it," said Segarts.

Due to the coronavirus this year, dropping off toys, donating teddy bears and accepting donations is not possible, but the high school sophomore came up with another plan.


"We decided to raise money to get iPads so they can be entertained while they're at the hospital," said the teenager.

"I know he does this because he cares for those children and he's been one of those children, and so it's important for us to be able to support," said Esteban Valenzuela with Blue Collar Athletics who donated to the good cause.

To donate, please visit: cadengivesback.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabcchildrenspirit of givingall goodteencommunitylocalish
LOCALISH
African prints: the story behind the style
Two furloughed workers use their passion to start a new business
This new beer is all about preserving American red wolves!
Holiday Deals & Steals supporting small businesses
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Barr: No evidence of fraud that'd change election outcome
Brother of late WWE star Ashley Massaro killed in NYC stabbing
NYC issues notice for at-risk residents as COVID cases surge
Car hits pedestrians in Germany; at least 2 dead, 15 injured
Instagram influencer's friend reveals her state of mind before death
COVID Live Updates: More hospitalizations than ever before, vaccine on horizon
Husband and wife die from COVID-19 moments apart
Show More
Actor Elliot Page comes out as transgender
Frontline workers get free Starbucks in December
2-way tolling begins on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge
NJ COVID deaths spike as new drive-thru testing site opens
'She's All That' remake almost shut down COVID-19 testing site
More TOP STORIES News